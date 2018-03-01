Sean Maritz resigns from Eskom, thus avoiding disciplinary hearing
Suspended former acting CEO of Eskom Sean Maritz has resigned with immediate effect ahead of a disciplinary hearing scheduled for March 8.
While at the helm of Eskom, Maritz reversed the utility’s claim that its R1bn payment to US consulting firm McKinsey and R600m to Gupta-family linked Trillian were unlawful.
Maritz’s resignation to avoid answering questions at a disciplinary hearing follows a pattern set by another Eskom acting CEO, Matshela Koko, and former chief financial officer Anoj Singh.
"The disciplinary process to hold Mr Maritz to account for any proven wrongdoing can no longer be pursued in light of clear legal precedent that a resignation by an employee unilaterally terminates the employment relationship," Eskom said in a media release on Thursday.
"Eskom has, as a result, accepted Mr Maritz’s resignation with immediate effect. However, Eskom reserves all its rights to institute legal action in respect of any damages that the company may have suffered arising from his actions at Eskom, and to enforce its legal rights under the Pension Funds Act."
Maritz, who between his role as Eskom acting CEO held the role of chief information officer, was suspended by the utility in January.
