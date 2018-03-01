Police chief ordered to resolve multimillion-rand contract mess

Agency officials told MPs they felt coerced by police officers to keep the contracts going. However, the police told the committee the contracts were kept in place following legal consultation.

The committee criticised the continuation of the transactions, in defiance of Parliament’s instructions. It also said implied threats of "collapsing the forensic functions of the South African Police Service nation-ally" amounted to holding the agency, the police and the government to ransom.

DA MP Timothy Brauteseth asked State Information and agency CEO Setumo Mohapi if his office monitored the implementation of the committee’s instruction. Mohapi said he had sought updates, but found the FDA was still being paid.

"It was not done. The staff member who told me that this had been done was Ernest Stip. The [chief financial officer] was in charge of payments. I was not aware of the payments at the time it was made in January (sic). I established two weeks after I got the e-mail that the verification on equipment was not done," said Mohapi.

The agency’s financial head, Rudzani Rasikhinya, told committee members that Stefan Schutte had told them if the agency did not make the payments to FDA this would affect the criminal justice system.

Schutte said police generals were merely indicating that failing to pay FDA presented particular risks. He said generals never threatened the agency or refused to pay them if the contracts were cancelled.

ANC MP Vincent Smith said that the agency and the police could not keep coming to the committee, only to leave and carry on as usual.