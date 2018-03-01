National

National transport policy draft to be published for public comment

01 March 2018 - 12:28 Linda Ensor
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN
Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: VELI NHLAPO/SOWETAN

The Cabinet has approved a draft revised white paper on a national transport policy, which will be published for public comment.

At a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane announced that the policy aimed to provide an integrated transport system that would reduce the cost of commuting and doing business.

"It also aligns the country’s transportation plans to the global transportation trends," the minister said.

The Cabinet also approved a green paper on roads policy, which will be published for public comment.

"The policy provides the overarching framework that ensures SA’s roads are better managed, safer and include all modes of transport to deliver a sustainable approach to roads management. It guides the road regulations, infrastructure, safety, road funding and nonmotorised transport."

The Cabinet approved the publication of the Railway Safety Bill for public comment. The bill seeks to improve railway safety and create a governance structure to oversee the work of the Rail Safety Regulator of SA. It is also aligned to the national rail policy regarding the strengthening of safety monitoring and the promotion and enforcement of safety on the railways.

Also approved for publication for public comment was the Draft Economic Regulation of Transport Bill, which addresses the regulatory and capacity gaps in the transport system.

