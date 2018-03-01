Many Joburg homes might have been undervalued five years ago, asserts Herman Mashaba

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has blamed the city’s previous management for the municipal rates crisis, which is poised to cause havoc for many property owners.

Rates bills, which are based on new valuations done every four years, kick in on July 1. The city recently revalued all residential and commercial properties and sent letters to owners informing them of the value of their asset as at July 1 2017. Owners can object to the new values by April 6.

Business associations have requested an audience with the mayor to voice their concerns over what they say is the gross overvaluation of their members’ properties, some allegedly by as much as 700%, which means their municipal rates could increase by a similar amount.

"The current narrative seems to suggest that the city, through the 2018 General Valuation (GV) Roll, is forcing residents out of their hard-earned money and to address a revenue crunch. Nothing could be further from the truth. This process is run independently from the city, and cannot be influenced by the city," Mashaba said in a statement on Thursday.

"The implementation of the GV is a legislated process, taking place every four years, with prescribed steps that need to be followed. In the case of the City of Johannesburg, a one year extension was granted to implement the GV on July 1 2018," he said.

He said the 2012-13 general valuation roll was flawed and that many properties could have been undervalued during that process.

"It is important to note that a number of other factors could lead to increases in property value. … There is a five-year difference between the two dates in which the market has changed significantly. The property may have been substantially improved since the last valuation or the property could have been undervalued in the previous valuation roll," he said.