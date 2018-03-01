National

Law could soon deal more harshly with those who lie about their qualifications

01 March 2018 - 11:56 Linda Ensor
Amendments to the National Qualifications Framework Act have been proposed to strengthen measures to deal with misrepresentation of qualifications.

The Cabinet this week approved the submission of the amendment bill to Parliament.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said at a post-Cabinet media briefing that the bill would impose "consequences on persons who misrepresent their qualifications or organisations that issue invalid qualifications".

"It also proposes regulations to ensure that fraudulent qualifications are referred to the relevant professional bodies … and also addresses the accreditation of foreign qualifications," the minister said.

A database would be kept of individuals who have misrepresented their qualifications.

