Joburg mayor Mashaba under fire as valuations outrage builds

01 March 2018 - 05:42 Alistair Anderson
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD
Businesses, residents and other property owners, hit by huge valuation increases by the City of Johannesburg, say the city has inflated property values unfairly to boost its flagging income.

Rates bills, which are based on new valuations done every four years, kick in on July 1.

One commercial landlord has already launched objections. Businesses, represented by the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci), said resulting rates increases would be unaffordable in the context of the weak economy.

Organised business wants to meet mayor Herman Mashaba, saying the increases are outrageous and unfair.

The city recently sent section 49 notices to property owners, advising them of the new values for their properties with effect from July 1.

Businesses and homeowners say they believe valuations have been unfairly inflated to increase municipal revenue while the quality of municipal services has not improved in tandem. Residential property statistics supplied by the council indicate that 40.7% of the valuations rose between 21% and 40% in the latest roll and 30.7% between 41% and 60%.

Organised business bodies said they would meet the mayor in March.

Joburg residents irate after city inflates values of their properties — and thus rates bills

About 40% of property values rose 21%-40%‚ according to a breakdown provided by a city representative, while a further 30.7% rose 41%-60%
2 days ago

LETTER: Miracle man in DA house

The 41,3% hike in my property revaluation was achieved without sending a qualified valuator to my home
1 day ago

Derelict buildings in Joburg will be developed into low-cost housing, says Herman Mashaba

The mayor says more than 250 ‘hijacked’ buildings have been reported to the City of Johannesburg, and will be used to offset ...
1 day ago

ANC councillor and accomplice to face trial for selling city-owned stand

Dan Bovu, who is also a former Joburg MMC of housing, tried to fraudulently sell a stand owned by the City of Joburg
12 days ago

Inner-city housing: Untying the legal knots of evictions

We need some lateral thinking instead of trying to resurrect old and clearly unworkable plans, writes Tom Nevin
1 month ago

