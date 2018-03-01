Union federation Cosatu‚ which backed President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed Jacob Zuma as ANC leader at the party’s elective conference in December‚ has sharply criticised him for "recycling" the same ministers in his Cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

Speaking on Thursday following Cosatu’s three-day central executive committee meeting, which concluded on Wednesday‚ Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali said Ramaphosa should have aimed for competency.

"In our engagement with the president in terms of the Cabinet reshuffle‚ we raised the issue of competence‚ that people appointed to Cabinet‚ the question of competency‚ the question of leadership‚ the question of generation mix‚ experience and all those issues … we clearly indicated that we are totally opposed to recycling of ministers who are failing‚" Ntshalintshali said.

This followed Ramaphosa’s first Cabinet reshuffle, in which 10 ministers directly linked to Jacob Zuma were axed.

However‚ Ramaphosa brought back former Cabinet ministers who were fired by Zuma‚ interpreted by many as a jibe against the former president. Ramaphosa also moved some to other portfolios and appointed former Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza as his deputy.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe‚ who made his debut in government this week‚ has been brought in as the mineral resources minister‚ SACP leader Blade Nzimande as transport minister and Bheki Cele as police minister, and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma returns to the Cabinet as the new minister in the presidency responsible for planning‚ monitoring and evaluation. She lead the African Union for some years.

Ramaphosa has moved Malusi Gigaba back to home affairs‚ Jeff Radebe to energy‚ Lindiwe Sisulu to international relations‚ Nomvula Mokonyane to communications and Naledi Pandor to higher education and training. ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has moved to the portfolio of minister of women in the Presidency‚ in a straight swap with Susan Shabangu‚ who will now head the Department of Social Development.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom‚ who was axed by Zuma after he became the first person to table a motion of no confidence in the former president‚ goes back to tourism‚ while former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize takes over the co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio‚ replacing Des van Rooyen‚ who was implicated in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.

"We did not engage on the basis of faces first; it is based on the principle," said Ntshalintshali. "If the president said‚ ‘This comrade meets the requirements of taking this country forward’, if we approach in that particular context‚ we will be free to release those people and say‚ ‘Indeed you will put our country first instead of putting the federation first or an individual’."

He added that those ministers who had been brought back to the Cabinet would have to make a difference in their contribution.

Meanwhile, Cosatu leader S’dumo Dlamini said the union federation expected the president to announce a smaller Cabinet but accepted that it would not be an immediate step‚ as a lot of factors needed to be considered before doing so.