Bheki Cele to meet Hawks head for briefing on Jacques Pauw raid

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is yet to be briefed by the Hawks on the raid at author Jacques Pauw’s Western Cape home on Wednesday.

“I have not been briefed on the matter. It will be ill-informed of me to comment on it‚” Cele told Radio 702 on Thursday.

He said he would meet the Hawks boss on Thursday to get a proper briefing on the raid at Pauw’s home in Riebeek-Kasteel.

Pauw’s house was raided because authorities believe he is in possession of secret intelligence documents.

A search and seizure warrant, signed by Malmesbury magistrate J Jantjies earlier on Wednesday‚ shows the raid on Pauw’s home was conducted on the basis that police believe he has violated the apartheid-era Protection of Information Act and the Intelligence Service Act.

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) spokesperson Patrick Craven said a laptop and cellphone were taken from his home on Wednesday.

“They seemed plausible,” he said on Radio 702 on Thursday, referring to people purporting to be from the South African Revenue Service (SARS). “They said they wanted to check if anybody is renting the property. It was some sort of a lifestyle audit.

“It turned out that it was a well-planned attempt to steal computers. There may be a political motive behind this.”

'Shoot to kill'

Cele, asked about the “shoot to kill” policy he introduced when he was police commissioner‚ denied having made such utterances.

“I never said shoot to kill. I invite anyone to show me the statement where I said shoot to kill.”

He said his plans as police minister included boosting staff morale and working on the Crime Intelligence Unit.

“The plan is to put everyone on a high note. The Crime Intelligence Unit is a priority. It has been having problems for a long time.”