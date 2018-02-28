Counsel for National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams argued on Wednesday that it was irrational to use state funds to pay his predecessor, Mxolisi Nxasana, a salary for the remaining period of his contract so that he could leave his position.

However‚ this did not mean the appointment of Abrahams was invalid and should be set aside, as there was a vacancy when Abrahams was appointed.

These were among the arguments heard in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

Abrahams’s advocate‚ Hilton Epstein SC, was presenting argument in the appeal by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Abrahams against an order by the High Court in Pretoria in December‚ which declared Abrahams’s appointment as NDPP invalid.

The high court also set aside the settlement agreement between former president Jacob Zuma and Nxasana when he left office in 2015 — a golden handshake that left Nxasana with a R17.3m payout. The high court also ordered that Nxasana repay the money.

Freedom Under Law‚ Corruption Watch and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution on Wednesday asked the Constitutional Court to confirm the high court orders.

However‚ Abrahams was appealing against the high court order that his appointment was invalid.