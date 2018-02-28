No-show Dudu Myeni could face summons for state capture inquiry

Former SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni could face a summons if she once again fails to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture next week.

Myeni was invited by the portfolio committee on public enterprises, which is conducting the inquiry, to appear on Wednesday but did not show up.

One of her reasons for her nonappearance — conveyed by SMS — was that her lawyer was not available or that she needed guidance from her lawyer on how to respond to the invitation.

Inquiry chairwoman Zukiswa Rantho said Myeni had explained that her lawyer would look into the legalities of her appearance before the committee.

Rantho said Myeni had been given sufficient time to respond to the invitation to attend the hearing.