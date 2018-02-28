National

No-show Dudu Myeni could face summons for state capture inquiry

28 February 2018 - 10:19 Linda Ensor
Dudu Myeni. Picture: SOWETAN

Former SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni could face a summons if she once again fails to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture next week.

Myeni was invited by the portfolio committee on public enterprises, which is conducting the inquiry, to appear on Wednesday but did not show up.

One of her reasons for her nonappearance — conveyed by SMS — was that her lawyer was not available or that she needed guidance from her lawyer on how to respond to the invitation.

Inquiry chairwoman Zukiswa Rantho said Myeni had explained that her lawyer would look into the legalities of her appearance before the committee.

Rantho said Myeni had been given sufficient time to respond to the invitation to attend the hearing.

Myeni says her lawyer is still looking into the legalities of her appearance before the committee

Myeni is required to answer to allegations by former Eskom chairman Zola Tsotsi that Tsotsi was given an instruction by her to suspend three senior Eskom executives, including former Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona.

Former president Jacob Zuma allegedly made an appearance at the meeting between Tsotsi and Myeni.

Committee members were divided over whether Myeni should be immediately issued with a summons, or whether she should be given one more opportunity to appear voluntarily before a summons is issued to force her to do so.

Rantho said the way to proceed would be discussed with evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara and the legal team.

ACDP MP Steve Swart and DA spokeswoman on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone both felt that Myeni’s nonappearance was an unacceptable delaying tactic and that she should be subpoenaed immediately.

IFP MP Narend Singh and ANC MP Zukile Luyenge believed Myeni should be given an opportunity to appear voluntarily, failing which she should be issued with a summons.

