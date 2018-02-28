National

If Shaun Abrahams stays on as public prosecutor, Jacob Zuma’s abuse of power wins

28 February 2018 - 13:24 Ernest Mabuza
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Shaun Abrahams cannot be allowed to continue as the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), as that would be the result former president Jacob Zuma sought to achieve‚ lobby group Freedom Under Law (FUL) said on Wednesday.

The organisation has asked the Constitutional Court to confirm that the R17.3m settlement that was paid to Abrahams’s predecessor‚ Mxolisi Nxasana‚ was invalid. FUL also wants the court to order Nxasana to repay the money.

The organisation has asked the court to confirm a December order by the High Court in Pretoria that the appointment of Abrahams was invalid.

FUL counsel Wim Trengove SC said Zuma used public money in 2015 to persuade Nxasana to go. Zuma abused powers given to him by getting rid of one national director of public prosecutions and replacing him with another, Trengove argued.

He said when the NDPP resigns‚ he or she should retire in terms of the Public Service Act, and would only be entitled to a public service pension‚ which was far lower than the R17 million offered to Nxasana. Trengove said the National Prosecuting Authority Act did not allow for such a settlement.

"By doing so‚ [Zuma] violated the constitutional requirement of prosecutorial independence enshrined in the Constitution. He unlawfully used public money to have his way. He did it all for his personal benefit to minimise the risk of possible prosecution‚" Trengove said.

He said the court must correct and reverse this wrong.

"Any outcome that leaves Mr Abrahams in office would make a mockery of the Constitution as it would leave the situation as Mr Zuma intended to be. [Zuma] is accused of acting to protect himself.

"The inference is irresistible: he rid himself of Mr Nxasana, as he was exposed to prosecution," Trengove said.

Abrahams and the NPA are appealing against the order made by the high court that his appointment was invalid. Their lawyers were still to argue their case before the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

Nxasana was also seeking to be reinstated as NDPP and his counsel was due to argue later on Wednesday.

