The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Wednesday put Durban’s Addington Hospital management on terms over what they described as shoddy health services.

A group of EFF supporters‚ led by two of their MPs‚ Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and Phillip Mhlongo‚ marched to the hospital and demanded a response from management within 14 days.

The party’s demands include opening a 24-hour operation in the surgical outpatients and oncology departments to clear backlogs; employment of more doctors and nurses; repair of all broken machinery‚ including CT scans and endoscopes; a special section for children while the children’s hospital is being renovated; and insourced security and cleaning personnel.

Mkhaliphi‚ who delivered the memorandum to hospital CEO Dr Mthetheleli Ndlangisa‚ said: "At no stage are we trying to threaten you but as the EFF we have a potential to come back within 14 days to demand these things that we are saying here."

Ndlangisa told the EFF supporters that while he accepted their memorandum as hospital management they was not able to respond to the demands.

"We take your demands and obviously as the government of KwaZulu-Natal is responsible at a political level … we will take them to our MEC and principals. I hope they will respond in 14 days as you are demanding."

Last month the KwaZulu-Natal department of health said that the oncology department at Addington Hospital would be fully functional again in three months’ time.

Provincial health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo came under fire after a South African Human Rights Commission probe last year found the department guilty of violating the rights of cancer patients in the province for failing to supply full access to treatment.

Among the problems found was that while chemotherapy continued at Addington‚ radiotherapy treatment for hundreds of patients was halted due to equipment failure tied to a bungled maintenance contract.

