Department of Water and Sanitation says its probe found expenditure was not irregular

Water and sanitation acting director-general Sifiso Mkhize told the committee that the department had R2.1m irregular expenditure relating to transactions in the financial year prior to 2016-17 while R1.6bn of the irregular expenditure accounted for payments made in 2015-16, which were declared irregular in the following year.

"Of R1.6bn irregular expenditure reported, R2.1m relates to prior year contracts, which were declared irregular, but the payments in question were effected in 2016-17 financial year," said Mkhize.

He said new incidents relating to the 2016-17 financial year amounting to R224m included the Richards Bay Desalination plant for R213m, the Almost Empty Campaign, which cost R10m, and the high salary scale of the director-general office of R58,782.90.

Scopa announced a full parliamentary inquiry into the Water and Sanitation Department in light of the fact that it was the worst transgressor of any department in the government when it came to errant expenditure.

Scopa chairman Themba Godi said the committee was concerned that ordinary South Africans affected by the instability and financial mismanagement in this department, because SA is a water-stressed country.

"In reality, Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has left a department that has completely collapsed. It is worrying that she is now a minister of communications at a time when the SABC is recovering," said Godi.

The Western Cape provincial government welcomed Scopa’s announcement, saying financial mismanagement at the national department had a severe effect on water security and the delivery of bulk water infrastructure in the Western Cape and elsewhere in the country.

"Although bulk water supply is its mandate, the department has not made funding available for augmentation in this crisis, because the National Treasury has literally turned off their funding tap following a disastrous audit outcome," said Western Cape premier Helen Zille in a statement.