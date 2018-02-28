Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint NDPP, Casac says, but should it be Mxolisi Nxasana?
President Cyril Ramaphosa should be the one to appoint a new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP)‚ following the Pretoria High Court judgment in December, which set aside incumbent Shaun Abrahams’s appointment.
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) made this submission before the Constitutional Court on Wednesday when suggesting what the solution should be.
The High Court in Pretoria had also set aside the R17.3m settlement agreement that Abrahams’s predecessor, Mxolisi Nxasana, reached with then-president Jacob Zuma to leave the position in 2015, and ordered Nxasana to repay the golden handshake.
The high court judgment had also ordered that the deputy president — Ramaphosa at the time — appoint the new NDPP or acting NDPP.
Zuma had appealed against the order that Ramaphosa appoint the NDPP‚ but after he was removed as president earlier in February, Ramaphosa withdrew the application‚ stating that the matter was now moot.
Casac counsel Geoff Budlender SC was asked what the next step should be now that Nxasana’s settlement agreement had been set aside. He said the ordinary course to follow would be Nxasana’s reinstatement.
Budlender said there were some reasons to be sympathetic to Nxasana after he accepted the unlawful settlement to leave the office.
"He was placed under pressure to leave as national director of public prosecutions. The evidence strongly suggests he was under that pressure because he was acting independently of the executive.
"He has come clean and made a full disclosure. He says he will return proceeds of golden handshake‚" Budlender said.
However‚ the Casac counsel said there were also some uncomfortable facts surrounding Nxasana’s position.
"He turned to his own advantage the president’s desire to remove him to obtain unjust payments. He was an active party in the unlawful agreement. He abandoned his constitutional duty as NDPP in order to secure the unlawful payment. He did nothing to reverse this until this litigation was started‚" Budlender said.
He said whether Nxasana was in a fit and proper position to become national director of public prosecutions was not for the court to decide.
"It is not appropriate for the court to come to judgment as to his suitability for the office. His suitability has not been in question. The judgment as to whether Nxasana is suitable is best made by the president. The president decides who should be NDPP‚" Budlender said.
He said the just and equitable remedy was for the court to leave the task of the appointment of the national director of public prosecutions to Ramaphosa.
On the question of whether Abrahams should keep his position‚ Budlender said the default position was that if Nxasana’s appointment was unlawfully terminated‚ there was no vacancy into which Abrahams could be appointed.
"He cannot claim justice requires him to remain in a job in which he was unlawfully appointed. He too would have to vacate his position‚" Budlender said.
He said the appointment of a new national director of public prosecutions came at a time when a decision on whether or not Zuma should be prosecuted had to be made.
According to Budlender, Abrahams found himself in a difficult position. "If he refuses to prosecute‚ there would be suspicion he did that to protect the former president. If he prosecutes‚ there will be a question of ‘why only now’ when there is a new president. These are natural questions and natural suspicions."
Abrahams and the NPA was still to argue its case before the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.
Abrahams wanted to appeal against the order setting aside his appointment.
