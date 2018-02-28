He said whether Nxasana was in a fit and proper position to become national director of public prosecutions was not for the court to decide.

"It is not appropriate for the court to come to judgment as to his suitability for the office. His suitability has not been in question. The judgment as to whether Nxasana is suitable is best made by the president. The president decides who should be NDPP‚" Budlender said.

He said the just and equitable remedy was for the court to leave the task of the appointment of the national director of public prosecutions to Ramaphosa.

On the question of whether Abrahams should keep his position‚ Budlender said the default position was that if Nxasana’s appointment was unlawfully terminated‚ there was no vacancy into which Abrahams could be appointed.

"He cannot claim justice requires him to remain in a job in which he was unlawfully appointed. He too would have to vacate his position‚" Budlender said.

He said the appointment of a new national director of public prosecutions came at a time when a decision on whether or not Zuma should be prosecuted had to be made.

According to Budlender, Abrahams found himself in a difficult position. "If he refuses to prosecute‚ there would be suspicion he did that to protect the former president. If he prosecutes‚ there will be a question of ‘why only now’ when there is a new president. These are natural questions and natural suspicions."

Abrahams and the NPA was still to argue its case before the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

Abrahams wanted to appeal against the order setting aside his appointment.