Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital is no better than a kraal, Julius Malema says

EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised the ANC for neglecting the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital.

Malema said the facility was no longer fit to be called a hospital, despite being the biggest in Southern Africa.

"It is no longer a hospital‚ this thing qualifies to be a kraal where [President Cyril] Ramaphosa should come and put his buffaloes‚" Malema said.

"Ramaphosa’s house is better than the ward of children‚ where children are sleeping in a [cardboard box]‚" he said.

Malema was speaking during the launch of his party’s campaign for better public healthcare. He said the black ANC government should have used the hospital to prove that it could provide proper healthcare, but it had failed.

The EFF leader challenged Ramaphosa‚ saying that as a billionaire, he should give up his salary to donate to the hospital.

"You are a billionaire‚ you’ve got too much money. Why do you take a salary? Stop taking a salary … you don’t need a salary‚" Malema said.

He said Ramaphosa should do his now famous morning walks at the hospital so that he could see what patients and workers were subjected to.

Malema said the EFF would visit hospitals around the country every month, but he also warned hospital workers to stop mistreating patients because of the unbearable working conditions they were subjected to.

He encouraged patients to take videos when they saw fellow patients being mistreated, and so hold staff members accountable.

The EFF leader criticised Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng premier David Makhura‚ implying that they were lying when they said they were not aware about the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Turning to politics‚ Malema said his party was still going to proceed with a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, as payback for the DA’s failure to vote with the EFF on its motion in Parliament to expropriate land without compensation.

"We are going to remove the mayor of Port Elizabeth‚ not because he stole money or anything [but] because we want to teach these white people that we mean business when we say expropriation of land without compensation‚" said Malema.

He said the EFF was going "to cut the throat" just to show them that they didn’t owe them anything. "We are not blackmailing the DA‚ they can go to hell. We don’t want anything from them."