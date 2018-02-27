The old, new and surprising faces in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet is a composition of the old mixed with a few new faces. He has retained ministers who were expected to be among the first to get the chop due to governance weaknesses in their old positions.

New communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane was among those who were widely expected to be axed when Ramaphosa reviewed his Cabinet. Her performance as minister of the water and sanitation was marred by corruption allegations, with numerous media reports linking her to irregular tender processes at several of the country’s water boards. She was also recently appointed as the head of the ANC’s dispute resolution committee. She will be deputised by ANC MP Pinkie Kekana who joined the national assembly in 2014.

Another shock appointment was that of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, who, despite bungling the country’s social grant system, has been awarded another post as the minister of women in the presidency. She is also the ANC Women’s League president.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has been returned to the portfolio he occupied before he was appointed to the hot seat by former president Jacob Zuma in 2017. Gigaba takes over from Ayanda Dlodlo who also had a short stint in the department after she was moved there during Zuma’s most recent reshuffle. Gigaba has, however, been accused of aiding the Gupta family by naturalising their stay in SA when he was last at home affairs. He will be deputised by Fatima Choha who also served as his number two during his stint in the finance portfolio.