The old, new and surprising faces in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet is a composition of the old mixed with a few new faces. He has retained ministers who were expected to be among the first to get the chop due to governance weaknesses in their old positions.
New communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane was among those who were widely expected to be axed when Ramaphosa reviewed his Cabinet. Her performance as minister of the water and sanitation was marred by corruption allegations, with numerous media reports linking her to irregular tender processes at several of the country’s water boards. She was also recently appointed as the head of the ANC’s dispute resolution committee. She will be deputised by ANC MP Pinkie Kekana who joined the national assembly in 2014.
Another shock appointment was that of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, who, despite bungling the country’s social grant system, has been awarded another post as the minister of women in the presidency. She is also the ANC Women’s League president.
Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has been returned to the portfolio he occupied before he was appointed to the hot seat by former president Jacob Zuma in 2017. Gigaba takes over from Ayanda Dlodlo who also had a short stint in the department after she was moved there during Zuma’s most recent reshuffle. Gigaba has, however, been accused of aiding the Gupta family by naturalising their stay in SA when he was last at home affairs. He will be deputised by Fatima Choha who also served as his number two during his stint in the finance portfolio.
There were also a few first appointments to the Cabinet in the form of human settlements minister Nomaindia Mfeketo, mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe, police minister Bheki Cele and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize.
Mfeketo was the deputy minister for international relations. She is also a former deputy speaker of the National Assembly and was the mayor of Cape Town from 1998–2006 before the DA took over the Mother City from the ANC. Her deputy minister is Zou Kota who served in the department with former minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Mantashe returns to a familiar field of mining, having led the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) before he was elected as secretary-general of the ANC.
He faces a tough task of revitalising the mining sector, which has been beset with challenges since the appointment of former minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
Former tourism deputy minister Tokozile Xasa was appointed the minister of sports and recreation.
The appointment of the country’s longest-serving Cabinet member Jeff Radebe to the energy portfolio is also notable. He takes charge of critical state entities such as PetroSA and the embattled Central Energy Fund (CEF). The department’s deputy, Thembisile Majola, retained her position.
The return of Naledi Pandor to the higher education ministry was also a vote of confidence in the former science and technology head, who will, along with her deputy Buti Manamela, be charged with the responsibility of realising the country’s free higher education policy that Zuma announced in December 2017.
