National

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

No unity in DA on Salga walkout threats

27 February 2018 - 05:44 Khulekani Magubane
Kevin Mileham. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kevin Mileham. Picture: SUPPLIED

Some councillors in DA-led municipalities in the Western Cape are understood to be against the party advocating withdrawal of councils from the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

The DA has threatened to quit Salga if the association does not do its work in strict compliance with the Constitution and Public Finance Management Act. Failing this it would withdraw all of its Western Cape municipalities as member councils.

Salga is an association of local government leaders and a bargaining representative between municipalities and their employees.

The DA has bemoaned what it calls Salga’s partisan tendencies and said it had put the association on notice for a withdrawal of its councils if its demands were not met.

However, a source — who asked not to be named due to not being authorised to speak on the matter — told Business Day that councillors of George Local Municipality, Swartland Local Municipality, Eden District Municipality and Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality did not support a withdrawal from the association.

DA MP Kevin Mileham, the party’s spokesman on co-operative governance, said: "Salga seems to be taking on an ANC agenda rather than a … nonbiased agenda.

"DA councillors feel excluded from workshops and training where ANC councillors are invited," he said.

"If we pull out, Salga in the Western Cape would dissolve and it would have to be replaced by something else."

Whatever replaced Salga would be bound by a bargaining council, but the Western Cape had an internal governance unit and capacity to assist councils better than Salga.

Salga spokesman Sivuyile Mbambato said that while the association respected Mileham’s right to express his views, the complex challenges confronting municipalities "made it necessary for local government to speak with a single, authoritative voice".

"We will continue our dialogues with whoever has concerns in pursuit of finding an amicable and sustainable solution, so that we can give our undivided attention to citizens’ priorities towards building a responsive local government," Mbambato said.

Though the source told Business Day that some councillors in the DA-run councils did not support Mileham’s sentiments, none of the municipalities concerned responded to requests for comment to either confirm or deny this.

Mileham insisted that DA-run councils were on board with the party on the matter.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

DA-led Western Cape is top in audit outcomes

‘Correct processes were followed and transparency was observed,’ says auditor-general Kimi Makwetu
National
6 days ago

Cape Town risks being placed under administration

The status quo means Cape Town faces the real possibility of slow council resolutions or worst — the city's functions come to a standstill, writes ...
National
8 days ago

Cape Town finally declared a national disaster after drought’s severity is ‘reassessed’

The statement, published in the government gazette, means that the national government is now responsible for tackling the issue and ensuring relief ...
National
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The old, new and surprising faces in Ramaphosa’s ...
National
2.
MPs to hear of R600m in fees paid to Trillian
National
3.
Department confirms set-top boxes will not be ...
National / Media
4.
Opposition to snub Magashule address
National

Related Articles

PROVINCES: Less for services
Special Reports

Time is running out for team reviewing Zuma’s case to get its proposals to the ...
National

Cape Town risks being placed under administration
National

De Lille survives DA no-confidence motion by a single vote
National

Cape Town to upgrade security on crime-ridden railways
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.