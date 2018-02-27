MPs to hear of R600m in fees paid to Trillian

Zukiswa Rantho, the chairwoman of the inquiry by the public enterprises committee, wanted to hear what the investigation by G9 Consulting unearthed even though the probe had been terminated before completion.

The G9 investigation related to payments made by Eskom to global consultancy firm McKinsey and Trillian, which received R1.6bn in fees from the power utility between April 2016 and February 2017 for advice on a turnaround strategy.

At the time, Trillian was 60% owned by Gupta business associate Salim Essa.

Newspaper reports in 2017 detailed how G9 Forensic Consulting had produced an interim report, commissioned by Eskom, which highlighted how the power producer ignored the advice of its own legal advisers, who warned it not to enter into an agreement with McKinsey because the proposed revenue model might be illegal.

The report noted that the legal advisers did not approve the service-level agreement proposed by McKinsey.

The investigation found that Eskom had clinched the deal with McKinsey and Trillian without motivating why it had not gone out to tender or asking the National Treasury for approval, as required by law.