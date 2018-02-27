National

Gerrie Nel to lead possible prosecution into domestic assault case

27 February 2018 - 13:41 Nico Gous
Gerrie Nel. Picture: AFP
Advocate Gerrie Nel will lead a possible private prosecution into the case of a man accused of beating his wife.

The son of a well-known South African lawyer allegedly broke six of her ribs.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel announced this on Tuesday at their offices in Centurion.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) issued a nolle prosequi certificate on September 11 2015 to indicate they would not prosecute the alleged assault.

The charge that Afriforum intends to try to prove is assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm.

Kriel said Afriforum believed in equality before the law and wanted to intervene in this case because they believed the prosecution against their client’s estranged husband was not pursued‚ "based on the fact that his father is a prominent figure".

"My simple reading is that the prosecution did not go ahead because of the (alleged) perpetrator’s family ties and surname."

Kriel also told the news briefing: "Approaching the authorities is extremely traumatic for the victim; the secondary victimisation experienced by victims of assault is often a reality and greatly depends on who is on duty at the time of reporting the case."

Nel commented: "When a victim’s cries for help are left unanswered by her immediate family and environment and she continuously finds herself with her back against the proverbial brick wall with no support for her current situation‚ she feels that she stands alone."

Nel announced in January 2017 that he had resigned as a state prosecutor‚ to head a private prosecution team that AfriForum was establishing. The team’s focus is to pursue prosecutions where the state "fails miserably or simply refuses to prosecute".

AfriForum’s first private prosecution took aim at former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, after he crashed his Porsche into a taxi in 2014 on the M1 freeway in Johannesburg and killing Phumzile Dube.

The NPA has since indicated it is reconsidering a previous decision not to prosecute him for culpable homicide.

Benguela letter raises more questions about claims Capitec is hiding write-offs

Boutique investor Benguela raised concern about Capitec’s ‘aggressive practice of rescheduling arrear loans and advances’, ...
Companies
27 days ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: What to do if your business is caught in web of deceit

Company after company is implicated in variations of the same story — paying off the Guptas, writes Magda Wierzycka
Opinion
2 months ago

Gerrie Nel goes after Nomgcobo Jiba

Advocate Gerrie Nel and AfriForum have instituted legal action to prosecute former deputy national director of public prosecutions
National
3 months ago

