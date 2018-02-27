National

Derelict buildings in Joburg will be developed into low-cost housing, says Herman Mashaba

27 February 2018 - 11:41 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: ALON SKUY​​
Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: ALON SKUY​​

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says plans are under way to expropriate derelict buildings in the inner city in a bid to rejuvenate it.

The plans will see the city develop good-quality low-cost housing‚ student accommodation and affordable rental space for small businesses.

"As at December 30 2017‚ 265 alleged hijacked buildings have been reported to the city and the matters are at various stages of investigation‚" Mashaba said.

"The redevelopment of such properties will greatly assist the city in enhancing access to low-cost‚ affordable housing for our residents close to economic opportunities. It is common knowledge that the City of Johannesburg is facing a housing crisis."

Mashaba said the city was facing an estimated 300‚000 housing unit backlog, 158‚000 individuals on the housing waiting list, an estimated 190 informal settlements and an estimated 3‚000 individuals migrating to Johannesburg per month.

"It is therefore key for us to find new‚ innovative ways to address this crisis‚" he said.

"Unfortunately‚ some properties have been abandoned and owners cannot be traced. This makes it difficult‚ if not impossible‚ for the city to ensure compliance with applicable by-laws‚ which in turn contributes to the degradation of the urban environment."

Mashaba added that where the owners of hijacked buildings could not be located‚ the city would bring an application for a court order to declare that the property had been abandoned, and direct the registrar of deeds to register the property in the name of the state or its nominee.

"Where owners of hijacked properties can be found‚ the city will consider entering into compliance agreements whereby the owners are willing and able to co-operate with the city to revamp their properties. Should these property owners be unwilling to enter into such agreements‚ the city will not hesitate to commence expropriation proceedings in court."

Joburg cuts budgets to rejig spending

Mayor Herman Mashaba said the cuts were made to ensure the continued viability of the city to guarantee essential service delivery
National
4 days ago

Police are welcome to investigate me, Herman Mashaba urges council

The Joburg mayor faced pointed questions by councillors on Thursday after reports earlier this week that he used his wife’s company, Lephatsi ...
National
4 days ago

O’Sullivan offers aid in Huddle Park probe

Suspect events in sale of Johannesburg’s potentially high-value estate to Investec Property to be examined
Opinion
5 days ago

Jozi@Work protestors trash parts of Joburg and attack union shop stewards

Pikitup has started cleaning up the damage caused by protestors; the Joburg mayor has replaced the Jozi@Work initiative with the Expanded Public ...
National
6 days ago

Herman Mashaba refers himself to city’s ethics committee

The Johannesburg mayor has asked the ethics committee to investigate his use of a former business associate to advise the city on the insourcing of ...
National
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Nomvula Mokonyane did not deserve reappointment, ...
National
2.
Business is happy with Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet ...
National
3.
Robert McBride appears in court for allegedly ...
National
4.
Jacob Zuma makes cameo appearance at KZN ...
National

Related Articles

DA's top brass plans to grill Joburg mayor Mashaba
National

ANC councillor and accomplice to face trial for selling city-owned stand
National

Joburg to investigate ‘improper donation collections’ for storm damage
National

Joburg mayor issues 464 warrants for contravention of by-laws
National

Joburg will soon employ 4,000 contract security guards
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.