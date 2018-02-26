WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa names his new Cabinet

Editor's Note: This announcement has been delayed to 10pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing changes to his Cabinet at the Union Buildings on Monday night.

Ramaphosa has been in office for just over a week, after Zuma resigned from office.

His deputy in the ANC, David Mabuza, has been tight-lipped about his political game plan, but those around him said he had made it clear that his sights were set on the deputy presidency.

It is understood that two ANC top six leaders told Ramaphosa that they believed his deputy should be a woman.

This was narrowed down to two ministers, Naledi Pandor and Lindiwe Sisulu, neither of whom would be drawn on the matter.

There is an expectation that Ramaphosa will remove cabinet ministers who are implicated in state capture in an effort to clean up his government's image.

Those facing the chop are said to include Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen.