Shaun Abrahams has decided whether Zuma should face charges, but he is keeping mum

26 February 2018 - 14:53 Genevieve Quintal
Shaun Abrahams. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has made a decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma should face corruption charges.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) gave the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) an undertaking that he would give it two weeks’ notice before announcing his decision.

NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said that Abrahams had now written to Casac asking if it would waiver the two-week notice period.

If it does not, Abrahams would be able to make an announcement only after March 15.

Abrahams received the recommendation of the prosecuting team that considered whether Zuma should be charged with corruption, money-laundering and racketeering on Friday.

Zuma made fresh representations to the NPA on January 31. The DA has made representations on why he should face the charges.

The charges against Zuma were withdrawn in 2009, but in 2016 the High Court in Pretoria found that this decision was irrational. This ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2017.

