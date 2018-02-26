BREAKING: Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle announcement delayed

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of changes to his Cabinet has been delayed by about an hour.

The announcement is now expected to be made at 9.30pm.

A change in the Cabinet has been expected since Ramaphosa was elected president following former president Jacob Zuma's recall and subsequent resignation on February 14.

There has been speculation that ministers who have been performing poorly and those implicated in corruption and state-capture scandals will face the chop.

Within minutes of Ramaphosa being sworn in there were calls for the removal of ministers Bathabile Dlamini, Mosebenzi Zwane, Lynne Brown, Malusi Gigaba and Faith Muthambi from the Cabinet.

Ramaphosa is also expected to announce who his deputy president will be.