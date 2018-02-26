Ramaphosa fires 10 Cabinet ministers. Who's out?

President Cyril Ramaphosa axed 10 ministers in his first Cabinet reshuffle.

Some of the ministers axed were central in allegations of state capture, while some were staunch allies of former president Jacob Zuma.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and Energy Minister David Mahlobo were all axed.

State Security Minister Bongani Bongo, Department of Public Works Minister Nathi Nhleko, Minister of Public Service and Administration Faith Muthambi, Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize and Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi all did not make the cut.

Zwane has been closely linked to the Gupta family and was Free State agriculture MEC when R220m in government grants were allegedly siphoned off to the Guptas and their associates in what is now known as the Vrede Dairy Farm scandal.

The public protector recently found Brown guilty of misleading Parliament and had given President Cyril Ramaphosa 14 days to take action against her. Brown had denied that there had been an agreement between Eskom and Gupta-linked consultancy Trillian.

However‚ reports later showed that either Trillian or a subsidiary company had invoiced Eskom for R266m. Former Eskom spokesman Khulani Qoma said in 2017 he was told by the utility's acting board chairman Zethembe Khoza that Brown had been "captured" by the Guptas.

Van Rooyen was appointed finance minister for four days by Zuma, in which was seen as an attempt to capture the Treasury, before he was swiftly reshuffled to the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affaris. Ramaphosa had earlier on Monday evening said he would be engaging with Van Rooyen after the Public Protector investigated allegations of a violation of the executive ethics code by him.

Mahlobo led state security and energy under Zuma’s leadership. The State Security Agency has been abused to fight political and criminal battles on myriad fronts and by various institutions and leaders.