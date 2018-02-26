The SACP has rejected Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s announcement of an increase in value-added tax (VAT)‚ warning that this could be the beginning of a "regressive creep".

"While some basic foodstuffs are zero [VAT] rated‚ the working class and the poor do not live on bread and pap alone. It is simply untrue to argue‚ as the minister of finance did‚ that the poorest 20% will be unaffected by the VAT hike‚" SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said.

He was addressing journalists on Monday following a plenary session of the SACP’s central committee meeting, in Kempton Park.

In his budget presentation last week, Gigaba said the increase was to plug the R48.2bn budget shortfall and to increase revenue.

Other tax increases include a 52c/l rise in the fuel levy — made up of 22c/l for the general fuel levy and 30c/l for the Road Accident Fund levy — and rises of between 6% and 10% in the alcohol and tobacco excise duties.

"What is more‚ other indirect taxes‚ like the increase in the fuel levy‚ will further impact on the cost of living especially for the poor. Overall‚ the macroeconomic impact of the VAT increase will dampen demand‚ impact on GDP growth and have negative implications for employment creation‚" Nzimande said.

He said the SACP would be campaigning to ensure that by the time of the next budget, the VAT increase would be rolled back‚ and that other measures are found to address the deficit‚ including "active recovery of billions of stolen capital".

Solly Mapaila‚ the SACP’s first deputy general secretary‚ also revealed that the alliance was not informed about the VAT hike.

"We were not consulted on the VAT [increase] and we are unhappy about that, and the central committee was clear about that. But we must also indicate that the VAT [increase] already becomes the law. So if you are constitutionalists‚ you don’t necessarily have to accept the VAT [increase]‚ but you have to accept the law, So that is why we will campaign so that in the next term‚ this decision is reversed‚" Mapaila added.

Meanwhile‚ on Sunday the DA launched a national petition to have the VAT increase revoked.

Leader Mmusi Maimane said the budget showed that there was "no real change" from the ANC in government.