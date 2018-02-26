National

Poor people do not live on bread and pap alone, SACP says as it rejects VAT hike

26 February 2018 - 16:51 Neo Goba
Blade Nzimand. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD
Blade Nzimand. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD

The SACP has rejected Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s announcement of an increase in value-added tax (VAT)‚ warning that this could be the beginning of a "regressive creep".

"While some basic foodstuffs are zero [VAT] rated‚ the working class and the poor do not live on bread and pap alone. It is simply untrue to argue‚ as the minister of finance did‚ that the poorest 20% will be unaffected by the VAT hike‚" SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said.

He was addressing journalists on Monday following a plenary session of the SACP’s central committee meeting, in Kempton Park.

In his budget presentation last week, Gigaba said the increase was to plug the R48.2bn budget shortfall and to increase revenue.

Other tax increases include a 52c/l rise in the fuel levy — made up of 22c/l for the general fuel levy and 30c/l for the Road Accident Fund levy — and rises of between 6% and 10% in the alcohol and tobacco excise duties.

"What is more‚ other indirect taxes‚ like the increase in the fuel levy‚ will further impact on the cost of living especially for the poor. Overall‚ the macroeconomic impact of the VAT increase will dampen demand‚ impact on GDP growth and have negative implications for employment creation‚" Nzimande said.

He said the SACP would be campaigning to ensure that by the time of the next budget, the VAT increase would be rolled back‚ and that other measures are found to address the deficit‚ including "active recovery of billions of stolen capital".

Solly Mapaila‚ the SACP’s first deputy general secretary‚ also revealed that the alliance was not informed about the VAT hike.

"We were not consulted on the VAT [increase] and we are unhappy about that, and the central committee was clear about that. But we must also indicate that the VAT [increase] already becomes the law. So if you are constitutionalists‚ you don’t necessarily have to accept the VAT [increase]‚ but you have to accept the law, So that is why we will campaign so that in the next term‚ this decision is reversed‚" Mapaila added.

Meanwhile‚ on Sunday the DA launched a national petition to have the VAT increase revoked.

Leader Mmusi Maimane said the budget showed that there was "no real change" from the ANC in government.

Civil society bodies demand halt to VAT hike

Civil society groups say the proposed increase will worsen already unacceptably high levels of poverty and inequality
National
12 hours ago

Tax hikes and pain: brutal times demand brutal measures

The budget works hard to rein in debt while protecting the poor, but it’s bad news for the rich
Special Reports
3 days ago

Why analysts expect a rate cut in March

Economists predict 25 basis point cut in interest rate despite VAT hike
Economy
3 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Savage fiscal consolidation comes as a legacy of Zuma’s poison pills

Infrastructure spend will suffer most as Treasury is forced to resort to a VAT hike to balance the books
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: VAT hike: doing the unthinkable

How did it get to this? The ANC made poor economic decisions and all South Africans are going to pay for them
Opinion
4 days ago

Tax hikes and levies set to chafe lower-income families

With fiscal drag adjustments, there is less relief for taxpayers than in recent years
Economy
4 days ago

Bold budget hikes tax, cuts spending

The VAT rate rises for the first time in decades, while a looming Moody’s downgrade could be averted
Economy
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
UCT students and staff told to halve the amount ...
National
2.
A single unscheduled by-election in KZN cost at ...
National
3.
Nehawu ends strike after agreement with financial ...
National
4.
Poor people do not live on bread and pap alone, ...
National

Related Articles

The flies in Ramaphosa’s ointment
Features

NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa weighs his options, carefully
Opinion / Columnists

XOLISA PHILLIP: Better that Zuma preceded Ramaphosa
Opinion / Columnists

Cosatu and SACP insist on wide consultation ahead of expected cabinet reshuffle
National

SA reacts to Zuma’s departure with a sigh of relief, and one of wariness
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.