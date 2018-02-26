National

International arrivals at Cape Town Airport soared during holiday season

26 February 2018 - 12:32 Staff Writer
Passengers prepare to disembark from a kulula plane at Cape Town International Airport. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Passengers prepare to disembark from a kulula plane at Cape Town International Airport. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

A highlight of the peak holiday season was the continued extraordinary growth in international passengers at Cape Town International Airport‚ according to the latest Aviation Barometer published by Airports Company SA (Acsa).

"International arrivals went up 13.85% and international departures experienced 15.69% growth in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2016‚" Acsa said of the Cape Town route.

The Barometer is based on the count of passengers using the network of nine airports owned and managed by the company.

It shows that growth in passenger numbers at the nine airports was just more than 3% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Nearly 11-million arriving and departing passengers used SA’s main airports in the fourth quarter‚ an increase of 321‚000 over the fourth quarter of 2016.

King Shaka International Airport continued to enjoy solid growth in domestic passenger traffic, with arrivals up 5.63% and departures up 6.17% in the fourth quarter of 2017, while connectivity between King Shaka International and regional airports such as Mthatha‚ East London and Port Elizabeth also grew with the opening of new routes by smaller airlines.

Overall‚ however‚ "domestic air travel remained under strain"‚ with an increase of only 2.60% for arrivals (equal to 95‚203 passengers) and 2.76% for departures (109‚972 passengers) in the fourth quarter of 2017‚" the report shows.

Overall international arrivals increased by 3.80% to 1‚568‚230 passengers while international departures rose 4.38% to 1‚589‚309 passengers.

Regional travel — from Namibia‚ Botswana‚ Lesotho and Swaziland — was up 1.70% to 147‚132 passengers. Regional departures were up 1.20% to 141‚186 passengers.

SAA eyes Africa lift from rise in flights to SA

Lufthansa group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr says it had seen an increase in tourists visiting SA as well as South Africans using Lufthansa to ...
Business
22 days ago

CemAir temporarily grounded by SA Civil Aviation Authority

It was found that some of the aircraft were released back to service or cleared as airworthy by unqualified personnel
Companies
23 days ago

JAMIE CARR: Comair far ahead of the rest

Comair has notched up a record first-half performance despite an economy showing the sort of vital signs normally only spotted in a mortuary
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Joburg residents irate after city inflates values ...
National
2.
Tom Moyane praises SARS for collecting ...
National
3.
International arrivals at Cape Town Airport ...
National
4.
David Makhura to talk to Cyril Ramaphosa about ...
National

Related Articles

SAA eyes Africa lift from rise in flights to SA
Business

CemAir temporarily grounded by SA Civil Aviation Authority
Companies / Transport & Tourism

JAMIE CARR: Comair far ahead of the rest
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.