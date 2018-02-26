National

VREDE DAIRY FARM

Hawks stay mum on other Estina suspects

26 February 2018 - 05:42 Genevieve Quintal
Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES
Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE SUNDAY TIMES

The Hawks are seeking to arrest five more people in connection with the Vrede dairy farm project, but will not name them, saying that doing so could compromise the investigation.

Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata said on Friday that 13 suspects had been identified and eight had already appeared in the Bloemfontein regional court.

She would not say whether the other five had not been arrested yet because they were politically connected.

The charge sheet implicates Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. It says the dairy farm project, which enriched the politically connected Gupta family, was Zwane’s brainchild while he was MEC for agriculture in the Free State and Magashule was premier.

Zwane and Magashule have not been charged.

Acting head of the Hawks Yolisa Matakata said on Friday that Ajay Gupta faces charges of corruption that are unrelated to the Estina Dairy Project. Matakata said Police Minister Fikile Mbalula had...

In January, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) placed the Gupta family at the heart of a conspiracy to "swindle" R220m from the Free State government — funds meant for emerging black dairy farmers. The eight have appeared in court in connection with allegations of theft, fraud and money laundering relating to the Estina dairy farm project.

"We did not pronounce on the others [the five] because we were able to establish their whereabouts, and for other reasons which I said I will not mention here, which would probably compromise the other part of the investigation that is continuing," Matakata said on Friday. She said that the warrant of arrest for family patriarch Ajay Gupta was for another corruption case and not linked to the Vrede dairy farm project.

Gupta is on the run and has been branded a fugitive. His lawyers have been asked to hand him over to the Hawks. He was not in the country when the warrant of arrest was issued.

It is suspected that the warrant of arrest is in connection with the allegations by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that the Guptas had offered him a R600m bribe and the position of finance minister in 2015. Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane was allegedly at that meeting.

The Hawks would not comment on whether Gupta was wanted in relation to this and whether they were looking to arrest Duduzane Zuma.

Matakata said the recent arrests were part of the first phase of the broader state- capture investigation following a year of work by the Hawks serious corruption investigative team. The Hawks completed the investigation in November2017 and referred the matter to the NPA. It is not clear why arrests were made only in February.

Matakata denied any political influence. "All our investigations are being done competently, honestly, independently and without outside influence."

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: How the Guptas were squeezed out of the market

By mid-March, the Helen Suzman Foundation should be in possession of a tranche of documents from Baroda obtained under the Promotion of Access to ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta, but it is not for Estina

Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata says the directorate is liaising with Ajay Gupta’s lawyers about the warrant, which is for corruption but ...
National
2 days ago

Hawks and NPA are still being blown by the wind

It has been almost two years since charges were laid in relation to state capture but only recently have things started to move
Opinion
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Reserve Bank and Treasury pushed for smaller ...
National
2.
Government wants liquor ads ban
National / Health
3.
Civil society bodies demand halt to VAT hike
National
4.
Hawks stay mum on other Estina suspects
National

Related Articles

Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta, but it is not for Estina
National

NPA says it has proof that Atul Gupta got the cream
National

ESTINA DAIRY: No more holy cows
Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.