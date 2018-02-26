Ramaphosa brings 'unity' ticket full circle, with Mabuza as deputy

Cyril Ramaphosa is surrounded in the Union Buildings by his former political opponents, bringing the “unity” ticket on which he won the ANC presidency, full circle.

On Monday night he announced former Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza as deputy president, his opponent in the ANC’s elective race Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as a minister in the presidency while her most ardent backer, Bathabile Dlamini, will serve in the presidency as the minister responsible for women.

The halls of the Union Buildings will be flavoured with this motley mix of political characters. Dlamini-Zuma is responsible for performance monitoring.

Mabuza was seen as a close Zuma ally and had, until the last minute ahead of the ANC’s Nasrec conference, been on Dlamini-Zuma’s slate as deputy president.

But he had long been uncomfortable with the Zuma faction’s proximity to the Gupta family and the potential for further electoral losses which could have arisen from a Dlamini-Zuma presidency.

Hence he threw his lot in with Ramaphosa, along with that of his province — which brought the second-largest delegation to the ANC conference — with his eye on the ultimate prize, the presidency.

David Dadebe Mabuza, a former teacher, has emerged as a true political disruptor. He is now leading the country, as well as the ANC, as Ramaphosa’s second in charge.

Dlamini-Zuma’s return to the national political scene follows her loss to Ramaphosa at Nasrec, and is touted as a move to further unify the party after the blistering elective battle.

Dlamini led the first ANC structure to back Dlamini-Zuma to lead the party. She is the president of the ANC Women’s League and was most vitriolic about a Ramaphosa presidency in the hotly contested run-up to the ANC conference.

She is also responsible for the social grants crisis last year that nearly prevented the delivery of payments to about 17-million beneficiaries.

Dlamini is facing an inquiry, mandated by the Constitutional Court, into whether she should be held personally liable for the social grants fiasco and be made to pay legal costs from her own pocket.