The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has subpoenaed Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

The subpoena is in relation to the commission’s national investigative hearing on the status of mental healthcare in SA‚ which was held on November 14-15.

"Despite numerous attempts to secure submissions from the Department of Social Development at the hearing‚ neither the minister nor officials of the department have responded‚" the SAHRC said on Monday.

Dlamini was served with the subpoena on Friday.

The SAHRC said the department played a critical role in respect of mental healthcare users‚ including children.

"The commission is of the view that information from the department was necessary for its probe into the status of mental health care in the country," it said.

Despite being contacted telephonically and in writing for information‚ the SAHRC said "the department has failed to co-operate or respond".

A delegation from the commission even visited the minister’s office in Cape Town on February 7 and later forwarded correspondence relating to the matter to the department. Although the department acknowledged receipt of the correspondence‚ it had, to date, not provided the SAHRC with the information requested‚ the commission said.

Organs of state, including national departments, have a Constitutional and statutory obligation to co-operate with the SAHRC in terms of the South African Human Rights Commission Act.