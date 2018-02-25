Jacob Zuma will have his day in court: report

The 18 charges‚ which include corruption‚ racketeering and money laundering arising from 783 questionable payments he received‚ were withdrawn against Zuma in April 2009.

The prosecutors reportedly signed a memorandum with their recommendations and handed it to National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams on Friday‚ the newspaper reported.

It quoted sources as saying Zuma and others would be informed before a public announcement was made.

Zuma is expected to be central to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture after protracted legal battles.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on October 13 last year dismissed Zuma’s bid to appeal against a previous ruling that he could face charges.

Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) approached the SCA to overturn a Pretoria High Court judgment that the charges could be reinstated against the former president. Kemp J Kemp for Zuma conceded in the SCA in September last year that it agreed with the Pretoria High Court that the decision to withdraw the charges was irrational. Zuma then requested to make fresh representations before the NPA decided if they want to recharge him. That left the decision in Abrahams’ hands.

Abrahams is facing his own troubles after the Pretoria High Court in December ruled his appointment be set aside. The court also ruled President Cyril Ramaphosa must appoint a new NDPP. Three NGOs asked the Constitutional Court to confirm the Pretoria High Court’s ruling. This will be heard on Wednesday by the Constitutional Court.

TimesLIVE