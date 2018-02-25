National

Fugitive Atul Gupta spotted at SA consulate in Dubai

25 February 2018 - 09:15 THANDUXOLO JIKA AND QAANITAH HUNTER
Atul Gupta, who is on the run from police, has been seen in Dubai — and in the South African consulate too. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Atul Gupta, who is on the run from police, has been seen in Dubai — and in the South African consulate too. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Atul Gupta, who is on the run from police, has been seen in Dubai — and in the South African consulate too.

Gupta was there on Monday and Tuesday to certify documents to support his court application to have a preservation order against him in South Africa set aside.

He was not detained because South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Co-operation had not received requests to do so from law enforcement agencies.

Gupta allegedly took R10-million from the government’s dairy-farming project of R220-million. He has been implicated in criminality by the Asset Forfeiture Unit, which is applying to freeze his bank accounts.

The hunt for Gupta comes as the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority feud over who was responsible for failing to detain the Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul, and Duduzane Zuma. All have fled South Africa.

Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata reportedly told Police Minister Fikile Mbalula that Interpol had been alerted to the search.

A Hawks official accused the NPA of “getting too excited”.

NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said extraditions were done only to prosecute, not to investigate. There are no plans yet to prosecute the trio.

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: How the Guptas were squeezed out of the market

By mid-March, the Helen Suzman Foundation should be in possession of a tranche of documents from Baroda obtained under the Promotion of Access to ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

NPA says it has proof that Atul Gupta got the cream

Prosecutors say they have bank statements that prove that Atul Gupta benefitted from the proceeds of crime in Vrede Dairy Farm project
National
2 days ago

Uncapturing a state

Ajay Gupta is on the run and some of his key lieutenants have been arrested. Now it seems prosecutors are looking to cut a deal with consulting ...
Features
3 days ago

Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta, but it is not for Estina

Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata says the directorate is liaising with Ajay Gupta’s lawyers about the warrant, which is for corruption but ...
National
1 day ago

