National

llegal abalone worth R2.3-million seized in Durban

24 February 2018 - 12:06 staff writer
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

A sting operation at the port of Durban by SARS customs officials and the Hawks has led to the seizure of 1.6 tons of illegally harvested frozen abalone valued at R2.37-million.

SARS spokesman Sandile Memela said the Durban sting operation was initiated after the Hawks had seized illegally harvested abalone from a container in Port Elizabeth earlier this month.

"Based on the intelligence from the Port Elizabeth bust‚ a ship travelling to Sri Lanka was ordered to return to South Africa and arrived in Durban earlier this week.

"A suspicious container was removed from the ship and inspected after two SARS Customs sniffer dogs indicated the possible concealment of endangered species products in the container.

"The container was found to contain 156 boxes of frozen abalone to the value of R2.37-million hidden amongst other items‚" said Memela.

The frozen boxes of abalone were handed over to the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) and the Hawks for further investigation‚ Memela added.

TimesLIVE

Poultry producers cry foul over chicken dumping

Provisional safeguard duties against the EU of 13.9%, which were implemented in December 2016, expired in July last year
Business
6 days ago

Bird flu wipes out R954m, SA turns to imports

Avian flu-hit farms had to cull all birds and recall and destroy all eggs, as well as shut down for up to six months in some cases
National
10 days ago

Oriental fruit fly infests at least four provinces

The oriental fruit fly is a mango and citrus pest, and by 2012 it was confirmed in Mpumalanga where much of SA’s subtropical fruit industry is ...
National
22 days ago

Death toll from SA’s listeriosis outbreak doubles in a month

The origin of the outbreak remains a mystery, but a Sovereign Foods abattoir has been closed, after listeria bacteria were found there
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DA Leader Maimane to launch national petition to ...
National
2.
llegal abalone worth R2.3-million seized in Durban
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa withdraws appeal on appointment ...
National
4.
Shaun Abrahams will soon say if much of Jacob ...
National

Related Articles

Poultry producers cry foul over chicken dumping
Business

Bird flu wipes out R954m, SA turns to imports
National

Oriental fruit fly infests at least four provinces
National / Health

Death toll from SA’s listeriosis outbreak doubles in a month
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.