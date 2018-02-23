Time is running out for team reviewing Zuma’s case to get its proposals to the NPA

The prosecution team set up to review the case of corruption against former president Jacob Zuma has until Friday to give National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams its recommendation.

The prosecution team is being led by controversial KwaZulu-Natal public prosecutions director Moipone Noko.

She is being assisted by Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Lungi Mahlati; senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape Billy Downer; senior deputy director of public prosecutions Raymond Mathunjwa; and Bloemfontein regional head Alinicia Coetzee.

Zuma made fresh representations to the NPA in January on why he should not face the charges. The DA has also made representations on why he should.

Earlier in February the NPA said that on receipt of the prosecution team’s recommendation, the national director would advise on the way forward, including the date by which he would make of his decision.

In a letter to Zuma’s lawyers earlier in February, Abrahams said he had obtained the views of the prosecution team and four deputy national directors of public prosecution and one of his legal advisers, which necessitated him to get a legal opinion from senior counsel. He was expecting to get the legal opinion by February 14.

Abrahams, in the letter, also informed the legal team that he had given the prosecution team until February 23 to make its recommendations.