National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has been told whether prosecutors believe former president Jacob Zuma should have his day in court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed on Friday afternoon that the prosecutors had delivered their opinion to Abrahams.

It came on the deadline day that Abrahams had given his five-person prosecuting team to recommend whether or not to go ahead with the prosecution of the former head of state.

Mfaku said all that remained was for Abrahams to announce his decision.

"We will announce the way forward in due course‚" Mfaku said.

In October‚ Abrahams gave Zuma and the DA until November 30 to make further presentations on whether or not Zuma should be prosecuted. This deadline was later extended to January 31. Zuma’s representations were made just hours before the January month-end deadline.

Abrahams had called for the representations following a judgment from the Supreme Court of Appeal in October. That judgment upheld an earlier high court judgment setting aside the decision taken in April 2009 to discontinue the prosecution of Zuma on corruption charges.

Abrahams indicated last week that once he had received the recommendation‚ he would advise on the way forward‚ including the date by which he intended to announce his decision.