SA was more corrupt in 2017 than 2016, data from Transparency International show

23 February 2018 - 12:50 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK

SA made it into the top half of the least corrupt countries in Transparency International’s latest report released on Wednesday.

SA ranked 71 out of 180 countries.

The least corrupt country, in position one, was New Zealand, followed by Scandinavian countries Denmark, Finland and Norway.

Sub-saharan African countries dominated the bottom of the list. Somalia, at 180, was found to the be the most corrupt county, with South Sudan ranking the second-most corrupt.

SA tied with Bulgaria and Asia Pacific island Vanuatu with a score of 43 points. High scores are best, with New Zealand getting 89 while Somalia received a lowly mark of nine.

SA’s 43-point score in 2017 was a deterioration from 2016’s 45 and 2015’s 44.

Transparency International found the best-performing region to be Western Europe, with an average score of 66, while the worst-performing regions were sub-Saharan Africa with an average score of 32, followed by Eastern Europe and Central Asia, which averaged 34.

"Despite being the worst-performing region as a whole, Africa has several countries that consistently push back against corruption, and with notable progress," the anticorruption organisation said on its website.

"In fact, some African countries score better than some countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Specifically, Botswana, Seychelles, Cabo Verde, Rwanda and Namibia all score better on the index compared to some OECD countries such as Italy, Greece and Hungary. In addition, Botswana and Seychelles, which score 61 and 60 respectively, do better than Spain at 57."

