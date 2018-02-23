Lynne Brown insists that she was not responsible for misleading Parliament about Eskom

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has reiterated that she was not responsible for misleading Parliament after a damning finding by the public protector.

Brown pointed the finger at axed Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh for supplying her with incorrect information‚ which she passed on to Parliament.

The ruling followed a complaint by DA MP Natasha Mazzone about Brown’s response to a parliamentary question. The question related to a contract between Eskom and Gupta-linked consulting firm Trillian. Brown had told Parliament that no such agreement existed but that was later disproved.

The public protector has instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Brown after she was found to be in contravention of her code of office.

Brown had previously admitted to the inaccuracy and said that she had been acting on advice from Eskom officials.

Below is the full statement from Brown’s office in response to the public protector report.