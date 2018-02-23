Joburg cuts budgets to rejig spending

The City of Johannesburg, which receives the biggest budget of all the country’s metros, has adjusted both its 2017-18 capital and operational expenditure budgets downwards.

The capital expenditure budget was cut by R1.2bn from R8.6bn and the operational expenditure budget by R459.1m.

The adjusted budget comes a day after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba tabled a national budget that reduced allocations to the country’s provincial and local governments.

"If we are to steer the city into truly sound financial waters, we have to make prudent decisions which will unfortunately limit spending in some respects while progressively addressing our most pressing challenges," mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday.

He said the cuts were made to ensure the continued viability of the city to guarantee essential service delivery. "We cannot, in good [conscience] repeat mistakes committed by the ANC and spend money that the city does not have."