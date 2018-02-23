National

Constitutional Court reinstates Henry Okah’s 24-year term for bombings

23 February 2018 - 17:43 Agency Staff
Convicted terrorist Henry Okah, pictured in court during his trial in January 2013. Picture: SBUSISO MSIBI/SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD
Convicted terrorist Henry Okah, pictured in court during his trial in January 2013. Picture: SBUSISO MSIBI/SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD

On Friday, the Constitutional Court reinstated a 24-year prison sentence for a Nigerian oil militant convicted of a series of terror attacks in his home country eight years ago.

Henry Okah was jailed in 2013 for masterminding a number of attacks, including twin bombings that killed 12 people in the Nigerian capital Abuja, during independence day celebrations in 2010. Okah’s appeal was first heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in 2014, which overturned four of his 13 terror convictions and reduced his sentence to 20 years, but the Constitutional Court overruled the decision.

"The appeal against his entire conviction … is dismissed," the Constitutional Court said in its ruling. "The convictions overturned in the SCA must be reinstated together with the sentences the high court imposed." Okah had repeatedly denied any involvement in the blasts.

Lawyers for Okah, who has been a permanent resident of SA since 2007, had argued it was outside the country’s legal jurisdiction to put him on trial.

"He was not extradited to Nigeria because, had he stood trial there, he would have faced the death penalty," the Constitutional Court said in its judgement.

Okah, who was also convicted over two other explosions in 2010 in the southern Nigerian city of Warri, a hub of the oil-rich delta region, was the presumed leader of the Nigerian militant group Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta.

The group said it was fighting for a fair share of oil revenue for residents of the Niger Delta. The group has seen spin-offs by radicals who want independence for the region.

A high court in the Nigerian capital Abuja is expected to hand down a ruling on March 7 in the trial of Okah’s brother, Charles Okah, for his alleged involvement in the 2010 independence day bombings.

AFP

How Shaun the sheep broke the NPA

As a prosecutor, Shaun Abrahams was very successful. But recent events have made the national director of public prosecutions the target of severe ...
News & Fox
1 year ago

Nigerian terrorist Okah granted leave to appeal against South African conviction

Henry Okah, convicted in South African court of charges related to bomb blast in Nigeria, succeeds with plea for leave to appeal on grounds of ...
National
4 years ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING: Cyril Ramaphosa withdraws appeal on ...
National
2.
Shaun Abrahams will soon say if much of Jacob ...
National
3.
Constitutional Court reinstates Henry Okah’s ...
National
4.
Effects of duties on wine and brandy will be felt ...
National

Related Articles

SA picks and chooses which international crimes it prosecutes
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.