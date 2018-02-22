PAY NEGOTIATIONS
Wage bill has to be reined in, says minister
To support higher levels of capital investment the state needs to contain the public service wage bill, which has crowded out spending in other areas, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Wednesday.
In his budget speech, Gigaba said the government was working to ensure that current wage negotiations resulted in a fair and sustainable agreement. Ratings agencies have long raised concern about the increasing public sector wage bill. The Treasury’s 2017 medium-term budget policy statement showed that public sector wages increased 10.3% annually since 2009, which is significantly higher than the rate of inflation.
In its 2017 economic survey of SA, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said the public sector wage bill was at about 35% of the budget, and increasing interest on debt left the government with little room for fiscal manoeuvre. The OECD has suggested the government increase its investment in infrastructure and education.
According to the Budget Review, the Budget Facility for Infrastructure, launched by the Treasury, would work to improve the planning and execution of large infrastructure projects. The facility, which includes the Presidential Infrastructure Co-ordinating Commission and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, has completed its review of 38 large infrastructure proposals.
Finance minister Malusi Gigaba announced on Wednesday that higher education would receive R57-billion from treasury. Opposition parties gave varying reactions to the minister’s education funding p...
"Additional work is being done to ensure that proposals can be considered for funding in the October adjustments budget. Options to engage development finance institutions and the private sector through the facility will be explored," the Budget Review states.
Spending on roads infrastructure is expected to increase from R46.7bn in 2017-18 to R54.6bn in 2020-21. To tackle backlogs in roads maintenance, the provincial roads maintenance grant is expected to increase from R10.3bn in 2017-18 to R12.1bn in 2020-21.
Despite a reduction of R2.6bn to its allocation, the South African National Roads Agency plans to resurface 3,200km and strengthen 1,475km of national roads over the medium term.
A medium-term allocation of R557.6m will connect 795 schools and public buildings to high-speed internet services.
According to the Budget Review, modernisation efforts will focus on improving passenger rail network services, including increasing accessibility, reliability and safety. This includes provision for 125 new Metrorail trains, signalling upgrades and improvements to depots and stations. In addition, maintenance of current rolling stock will be prioritised.
Spending on Metrorail will subsidise 1-billion passenger trips over the medium term.
Over the next three years, R18.8bn will be allocated for industrialisation incentives, with a further R3.3bn for the economic competitiveness package to support growth and job creation. From the incentives budget, R4.9bn will be allocated for infrastructure in special economic zones. Thirteen industrial parks in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and the Western Cape will be prioritised for bulk water supply and road and electrical upgrades.
Three special economic zones — Atlantis (Western Cape), Nkomazi (Mpumalanga) and Mogwase (North West) — are to be designated.
