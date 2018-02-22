National

Umhlanga’s beaches still closed after sewerage spill, but promenade is usable

22 February 2018 - 16:58 Suthentira Govender
A notice on the Umhlanga promenade warns that the beach has been closed due to a sweage spill. Picture: SUPPLIED
A notice on the Umhlanga promenade warns that the beach has been closed due to a sweage spill. Picture: SUPPLIED

Beaches in Umhlanga, north of Durban, remained closed on Thursday, while awaiting water-quality testing.

The eThekwini municipality shut the beaches on Wednesday after a pipe burst‚ spilling sewerage into the water and onto the promenade.

The area is popular with locals and tourists.

The Umhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) posted an alert on social media platforms to inform residents that "the municipality has issued a full closure of all Umhlanga beaches due to a burst sewer pipe".

UIP spokesperson Cara Reilly said on Thursday that the sewerage spill had been resolved "thanks to the efforts of the council’s waste water department, who worked through the night and identified the issue deep in the vegetation".

"The re-instatement of this vegetation and related retaining wall will be monitored by the UIP, but the promenade is open and fully usable," she said.

"The beaches remain closed while we wait for the water-quality test to be carried out‚ and once this is done we will inform stakeholders‚" Reilly said.

Umhlanga beaches closed after sewerage pipe bursts

The eThekwini Municipality shut the beaches on Wednesday after a pipe burst, spilling sewerage into the water and the promenade
National
1 day ago

eThekwini hits back at stone-throwers with plan to stop attacks

The spate of rock attacks on cars travelling on the N2 has claimed the lives of two people so far, but the municipality has come up with a solution
National
1 month ago

Students shot with rubber bullets and tear gas at Durban University of Technology

A six-week impasse between management and staff over salary increases has forced thousands of students to stay at home
National
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eight Zimbabwean children held for months in ...
National
2.
Outa traces more than 100 cars linked to the ...
National
3.
Joburg’s adjustment budget includes funding for ...
National
4.
Deaths from listeriosis are still climbing, as ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Umhlanga beaches closed after sewerage pipe bursts
National

eThekwini hits back at stone-throwers with plan to stop attacks
National / Education

Students shot with rubber bullets and tear gas at Durban University of ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.