Beaches in Umhlanga, north of Durban, remained closed on Thursday, while awaiting water-quality testing.

The eThekwini municipality shut the beaches on Wednesday after a pipe burst‚ spilling sewerage into the water and onto the promenade.

The area is popular with locals and tourists.

The Umhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) posted an alert on social media platforms to inform residents that "the municipality has issued a full closure of all Umhlanga beaches due to a burst sewer pipe".

UIP spokesperson Cara Reilly said on Thursday that the sewerage spill had been resolved "thanks to the efforts of the council’s waste water department, who worked through the night and identified the issue deep in the vegetation".

"The re-instatement of this vegetation and related retaining wall will be monitored by the UIP, but the promenade is open and fully usable," she said.

"The beaches remain closed while we wait for the water-quality test to be carried out‚ and once this is done we will inform stakeholders‚" Reilly said.