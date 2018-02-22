Tainted Zwane faces full-scale state capture inquiry

"The committee could no longer entertain further postponements from the minister and took a decision to institute an inquiry," said committee chairman Sahlulele Luzipo.

"The portfolio committee on mineral resources has resolved, in principle, to institute a full-scale inquiry into allegations of state capture levelled against Minister Mosebenzi Zwane."

Zwane was clearly on the back-foot in his position as mines minister, having been sidelined in talks last weekend between Ramaphosa and presidency officials with the Chamber of Mines to postpone a court case to review and set aside a controversial third version of the Mining Charter Zwane gazetted in June 2017.

Zwane has been linked to dodgy interactions with the Guptas as a Free State MEC when R150m was stolen in a failed dairy project. His name featured prominently in an indictment outlining charges against his Free State department officials as well as people close to the Guptas and Zuma.

As mines minister, Zwane intervened personally on behalf of the Guptas’ Tegeta Resources to buy the Optimum colliery from Glencore. He visited Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore’s CEO, in Switzerland to push the sale.

Tegeta was then irregularly supported financially by state-owned power utility Eskom to fund the deal and supply coal.

"Zwane’s one previous appearance before the committee to answer allegations of state capture was marked by evasion and defensiveness," said James Lorimer, DA mineral resources spokesman.

He said if Zwane was unwilling to testify he would be forced to appear "by means of a summons".

