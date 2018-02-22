National

Students shot with rubber bullets and tear gas at Durban University of Technology

22 February 2018 - 15:26 Suthentira Govender
Students show solidarity for striking staff at the Durban Institute of Technology on February 22 2018. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Private security forces let off tear gas and fired rubber bullets at protesting Durban University of Technology students on Thursday.

The students were voicing their frustration at the indefinite suspension of the academic programme by the institution last week.

A six-week impasse between management and staff over salary increases has forced thousands of students to stay at home. Students started their protest action on Wednesday to demand the resumption of lectures.

One student who got caught in the stand-off became hysterical and battled to breathe. Another student said the young woman panicked and started screaming when rubber bullets were fired.

"We only want to go back to classes. We don’t need violence‚" the student said.

The young woman was carried to a car by other students and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Frustrated DUT students demand that lectures resume immediately

Controversial Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile says student leaders have ‘mobilised’ students to voice their concern over the ...
National
1 day ago

DUT’s striking workers incensed that salaries have been slashed

The wage strike at Durban University of Technology is into its sixth week with lectures suspended; some staff say as much as 20 days’ pay has ...
National
2 days ago

DUT’s academic year delayed yet again due to strike over salaries

After a month of negotiations, no agreement has been reached and the unions plans to continue with the strike
National
13 days ago

Strike action delays start of DUT’s academic year by a week

Workers will not accept the revised wage offer by the Durban University of Technology, which will now start the academic year on February 12
National
21 days ago

Staff at DUT continue striking as the start of lectures looms

Three unions at the Durban University of Technology have urged staff not to return to work until management concedes to its demands
National
24 days ago

