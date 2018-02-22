Pressure is on to tie public sector pay rise to inflation

Treasury officials say that a strong case was made to officials who sit on the government’s mandate committee and who negotiate the wage agreement that "CPI it must be".

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also been active in meeting the Department of Public Service and Administration and unions to make the case for a CPI-linked increase.

Among the options that the Treasury presented to the Cabinet aimed at fiscal consolidation was a wage freeze for public servants. This was rejected in favour of a package of increased taxes and spending cuts.

The Budget Review notes that "improving the composition of spending will require new efforts to manage the public service wage bill".

A study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2017 found that SA had one of the highest wage bills among developing country peers.

The burgeoning public service wage bill has been partly due to higher-than-inflation settlements and partly due to growing numbers of public servants. In 2016, in an attempt to push down personnel numbers, the government reduced the personnel budgets of national and provincial departments by R10bn in 2017-18 and R15bn in 2018-19. The compensation baselines in the 2018 budget maintain this status quo. This has had an immediate effect on employee numbers, which fell for the first time in 2017.

The review also raises concern over municipal salaries. A new equitable share formula for local government resulted in a "more redistributive" approach to poorer and rural municipalities, resulting in higher unconditional transfers from national government. However "a large share of the higher transfers was absorbed by increased personnel spending".

In the 11 poor municipalities that received annual rate of 16.3% increases, personnel spending grew at an annual rate of 19%, while staff numbers remained unchanged, "implying that increased spending resulted in higher wages for existing posts", says the Budget Review.