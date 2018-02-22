Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has told council that the police or any other state entity are welcome to investigate him, in relation to an alleged conflict of interest involving a company belonging to his wife.

Mashaba faced sharp questions from councillors on Thursday in a council meeting, where his colleagues challenged him to explain the situation.

Earlier in the week‚ the Sowetan reported on allegations that Mashaba used his wife, Connie Mashaba’s, company Lephatsi Financial Services to fix the city’s ailing finances.

This raised the ire of some in the city who viewed the move as "a clear conflict of interest" — and could undermine public trust in the DA-led administration.

Mashaba denied anyone linked to his wife’s company did work for the city. However‚ he later admitted that a director of Lephatsi Financial Services had, without any charge, volunteered to help with city’s financial modelling.

On Wednesday morning‚ Mashaba announced that he had referred the matter to be investigated by the ethics committee of council.

But this was not good enough for the opposition in council.