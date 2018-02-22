National

EXPENDITURE MANAGEMENT

Late payment of suppliers: clampdown to start shortly

22 February 2018 - 05:44 Asha Speckman
Dondo Mogajane. Picture: NATIONAL TREASURY
Dondo Mogajane. Picture: NATIONAL TREASURY

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has threatened to charge government departments and institutions that do not pay suppliers on time with financial misconduct — a move that could be a major boost for small business.

The clampdown begins in earnest early next week. Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane will issue directives instructing departments and institutions to pay suppliers timeously, Gigaba said.

This must be monitored by accounting officers, and the Treasury will strengthen oversight mechanisms, he added.

The government envisages small business to be the growth engine of the economy. The National Development Plan targets a 90% contribution to GDP from small and medium enterprises by 2030.

A senior Treasury official told Business Day that late payments of suppliers had become "very severe" and was prevalent "all over" the country, across national, provincial and local tiers of government.

This was difficult to manage in large departments such as the police which have decentralised offices across the country, the official said.

"Where suppliers are not paid within 30 days for any undisputed invoices, it’s seen as financial misconduct. It is about time [this] is enforced against accounting officers."

LATE PAYMENTS OF SUPPLIERS HAS BECOME VERY SEVERE AND IS PREVALENT ALL OVER THE COUNTRY.

The Treasury will also work closely with law enforcement authorities, including the office of the accountant-general, which has the power to enforce legislation. "It might even result in disciplinary steps and even charges if officials are found guilty," the official said.

The payment of suppliers is regulated by the Public Finance Management Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act. These prescribe that suppliers must be paid within 30 days.

The Treasury will furthermore prioritise small business and is reviewing certain long-term contracts with larger businesses, "with a view to ending them in the majority of cases", Gigaba said.

Meanwhile, a CEO Initiative-led fund to support small, medium and micro enterprises has attracted commitments of R1.4bn to date. The first round of disbursements will be in June 2018, the Treasury said.

On another note, Karl Westvig, CEO of Retail Capital, a provider of working capital to small businesses, said the increase in VAT could be perilous for small businesses as it would result in "a flow-through of price increases of up to 2% to the customer, which can have a negative impact on demand".

The R2.1bn small business fund announced by the finance minister was "disappointing", Westvig said.

"If government was serious about developing start-ups it would need to increase the value of this fund or use the fund as a guarantee, allowing the private sector to fund on top of this."

The increase of 54c a litre in the fuel tax would also have an inflationary effect on distribution costs, he said.

The Treasury said the government would press ahead with financial sector reforms to improve access for black business to the financial services sector. Reforms so fare have led to the the creation of a R100bn Black Business Growth Fund.

speckmana@businesslive.co.za

