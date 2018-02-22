National

Buffalo City suspends finance chief Vincent Pillay

22 February 2018 - 15:49 Mamela Gowa
Cars travel on a highway Qumza Highway, Mdantsane, in the Buffalo City metro. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Buffalo City metro chief financial officer Vincent Pillay has been suspended over the Nelson Mandela funeral scandal in 2013.

The decision was taken during a heated special council meeting held on Wednesday‚ where the DA called for a division vote on the matter, as the party was against the move.

However‚ the official opposition lost the bid when its 19 councillors were outvoted by a majority of 59 councillors, who voted for the suspension of Pillay.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a damning report in December that implicated Pillay‚ following a series of stories published by the Daily Dispatch.

She found him to have acted in violation of the provision of the municipal supply chain management regulations and the supply chain management policy of the Buffalo City metro, when it allocated R6m for the transportation of mourners after Mandela died.

Buffalo City metro official Ntsikelelo Sigcau will be acting in Pillay’s position until the matter is concluded.

