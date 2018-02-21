Umhlanga beaches closed after sewerage pipe bursts
A sewerage spill in Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal has forced the closure of all its beaches.
The eThekwini Municipality shut the beaches on Wednesday after a pipe burst, spilling sewerage into the water and the promenade, popular with locals and tourists.
The Umhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) posted an alert on social media platforms to inform residents that "the municipality has issued a full closure of all Umhlanga beaches due to a burst sewer pipe.
"The waste water and coastal engineering departments are on site attending to the problem as quickly as possible but note it is a significant pipe that has been affected."
UIP spokesperson Cara Reilly said the sewage posed a health hazard to bathers.
"That was a preventative measure obviously. It’s not ideal at all. There may be a break or a burst on the main sewer line. The sewage has to drain out first before they can establish what is wrong with it.
"This could be simply a fault, whether it’s a brand new pipe or not. There is a myriad of people waiting for the pipe to drain out completely to fix it. Everyone is very upset about the whole thing."
Reilly said the timeframe for the repair of the pipe "was a challenge".
"We have no idea whether this a repair job that requires them to go through the vegetation or whether the promenade has to be dug up. We are waiting for updates," Reilly said.
