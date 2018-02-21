UCT student’s wee project wins engineering award

A UCT civil engineer student’s wee project has landed him a prestigious national award.

Tinashe Chipako has won the 2018 South African Institution of Civil Engineering’s National Investigative (Saice) National IP Showdown for his investigation into the implementation of waterless urinals on the university’s upper campus.

Cape Town is experiencing a crippling drought and his research could potentially save great amounts of the precious water resource at the institution.

Some of Chipako’s findings include that the university uses so much water that it could fill eight Olympic-sized pools to flush urinals annually. He also found that while UCT buys four tonnes of fertilizer every year, it could make seven tonnes of fertilizer from urine collected on campus.

Students are not turning up their nose at food grown from urine-derived fertilizer — about 79% of students polled by Chipako said they would support this.

"Being exposed to events such as the Saice National IP Showdown, and further having the honour to represent UCT, was an amazing experience. Having the community take interest in your research is always a plus as well," said Chipako.

The youngster, who graduated cum laude, participated in the university’s urine research initiative — headed by Dr Dyllon Randall — along with Craig Flannagan, who won an award for his fertilizer from urine project last year.

"The students’ assignments demonstrated the benefits of introducing waterless urinals that not only save vast quantities of water, but recover valuable, sustainable resources from what Randall calls ‘liquid gold’," a statement by the university read.

Another student, Suzanne Lambert, made a bio-brick using urine.

Earlier in February the university’s vice-chancellor, Dr Max Price, shared the institution’s plans to save water and prepare for Day Zero.

Price said the university had commissioned projects for capturing water from seepage zones that could be used for drinking. They are also conducting a survey to determine sites for boreholes.

In addition, each student will be given a bucket to catch grey water that will be reused.