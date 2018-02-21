NTP Radioisotopes resumes production after three-month shutdown

NTP Radioisotopes (NTP), the subsidiary of state-owned South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) that produces medical isotopes used in diagnostic imaging and treatment, has resumed production after a three-month shutdown, Necsa said on Wednesday.

The business is one of only a handful of global producers and its shutdown raised fears of local shortages, and that it might lose its market share to competitors. It also raised questions about SA’s ability to maintain high standards of nuclear safety.

The National Nuclear Regulator shut down NTP on November 17 because of safety procedure violations. Its hydrogen monitoring systems failed on October 27, but it only notified the regulator on October 30. NTP’s MD and two senior executives were put on special leave.

Necsa said in a statement that NTP had dispatched its first batch of nuclear medical isotopes for the domestic market on Wednesday and has begun working on a shipment for international customers.

Necsa Group CEO Phumzile Tshelane said staff had worked long hours to ensure problems were addressed and systems improved.

Asked about the suspension of the three NTP executives, Necsa’s senior manager of corporate communications, Nikelwa Tengimfene, said: “The NTP board is still looking at the matter and will make a pronouncement in due course.”