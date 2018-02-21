National

NTP Radioisotopes resumes production after three-month shutdown

21 February 2018 - 13:09 Charlotte Mathews
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

NTP Radioisotopes (NTP), the subsidiary of state-owned South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) that produces medical isotopes used in diagnostic imaging and treatment, has resumed production after a three-month shutdown, Necsa said on Wednesday.

The business is one of only a handful of global producers and its shutdown raised fears of local shortages, and that it might lose its market share to competitors. It also raised questions about SA’s ability to maintain high standards of nuclear safety.

The National Nuclear Regulator shut down NTP on November 17 because of safety procedure violations. Its hydrogen monitoring systems failed on October 27, but it only notified the regulator on October 30. NTP’s MD and two senior executives were put on special leave.

Necsa said in a statement that NTP had dispatched its first batch of nuclear medical isotopes for the domestic market on Wednesday and has begun working on a shipment for international customers.

Necsa Group CEO Phumzile Tshelane said staff had worked long hours to ensure problems were addressed and systems improved.

Asked about the suspension of the three NTP executives, Necsa’s senior manager of corporate communications, Nikelwa Tengimfene, said: “The NTP board is still looking at the matter and will make a pronouncement in due course.”

Medical costs up as plant shuts down

MD Thabo Tselane had given assurances that the shutdown of production at the NTP radiochemicals complex had no cost implications for customers
National
2 months ago

Necsa unit shut down due to safety violations

NTP’s hydrogen monitoring system failed but the National Nuclear Regulator was notified only a month later
National
2 months ago

Public health lab turns around finances

The National Health Laboratory Service in Gauteng is paying its bills on time and settling its historic debt, says acting CEO
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gigaba’s budget to open government procurement ...
National
2.
Medical scheme contribution tax credits capped to ...
Economy
3.
Gupta lawyers demand to see Ajay’s warrant of ...
National
4.
Zwane’s failure to appear in Parliament sparks ...
National

Related Articles

Medical costs up as plant shuts down
National / Health

Necsa unit shut down due to safety violations
National / Health

Public health lab turns around finances
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.