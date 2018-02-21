National

Naval project to create 5,000 military jobs over the next five years

21 February 2018 - 12:29 Nico Gous
The South African National Defence Force. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The South African National Defence Force. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

A naval project for building ships will create about 5‚000 jobs in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) over the next five years‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

The project is part of Operation Phakisa‚ Ramaphosa said during a brief speech on Armed Forces Day in Kimberley in the Northern Cape. He said the project would create 570 "high-end technical jobs" and 4‚500 indirect jobs over the next five years.

Armed Forces Day commemorates the sinking of the SS Mendi in the English Channel on February 21 1917. It resulted in the deaths of 600 black soldiers. Ramaphosa said it commemorates the "bravery" of the soldiers prepared to "fight in a war that was not theirs".

"This day has become a day that allows us to remember all men and women who have paid the ultimate price in defence of freedom‚ peace and justice. It reminds us that blood was spilled by many of our people to guarantee us our freedom and our dignity."

Ramaphosa praised the collaboration between SA and Cuba in Operation Thusano‚ which entails the SANDF using Cuban military mechanics.

"From inception in 2015‚ more than 4‚000 vehicles have been repaired and maintained in several workshops‚" he said. As a result of the project‚ 446 South African mechanics are currently apprentices and 395 have qualified.

Torture probe for SA’s troops in DRC

SANDF sends investigators to the volatile region of Goma where South African peacekeepers are accused of torture
National
9 days ago

No soldiers because Cape gangs are under control, says Mbalula

But residents GroundUp spoke to in Manenberg‚ Philippi and Elsies River disagree
National
13 days ago

Jobs crisis finally gets attention it deserves

New leadership ready to tackle unemployment and create the conditions for growth and investment
Economy
9 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Drought-ravaged provinces could get up to R6bn in ...
National
2.
Gigaba aims to open doors for young entrepreneurs
National
3.
Medical scheme contribution tax credits capped to ...
Economy
4.
Gupta lawyers demand to see Ajay’s warrant of ...
National

Related Articles

Torture probe for SA’s troops in DRC
National

No soldiers because Cape gangs are under control, says Mbalula
National

Jobs crisis finally gets attention it deserves
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.